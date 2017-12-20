ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 20 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:49:52م
1000 يوم من العدوان والحصار يتسبب في كارثة صحية في اليمن هي الأسوأ بالعالم
خيم على اليمن على مدى 1000 يوم عدوان غاشم وحصار جائر حصد خلالها آلاف الشهداء والجرحى من الأطفال والرجال والنساء، وخلف دمارا هائلا للبنية التحتية للقطاع الصحي الحكومي والخاص على حد سواء ما تسبب في أسوأ كارثة صحية في العالم.
الأمم المتحدة تصوت لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقريرالمصير
صوتت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمس​ بالأغلبية لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقرير المصير.
اجتماع لقيادة مصلحة الجمارك برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية
عقد بمصلحة الجمارك اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية الدكتور حسين المقبولي وبحضور وزير المالية الدكتور صالح شعبان والقائم بأعمال رئيس مصلحة الجمارك يحيى الأسطى وقيادة المصلحة.
تدمير 85 منشأة رياضية وانحسار الأنشطة والإنجازات خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان
لم تتعرض الرياضة اليمنية لتدمير وانحسار في أنشطتها طوال تاريخها مثلما تعرضت له خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
11 US-Saudi air strikes hit Saada
[20/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 20 (Saba) – The US-Saudi warplanes waged 11 strikes on different areas of Saada province overnight, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The strikes hit the several areas of the district of Baqim, Ghamar, Razih and al-Dhaher in the province.

Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery shelling targeted Al-Sheikh and Moqna'a areas of Ghamar and Monabah districts in the same province, causing heavy damage to properties of the citizens, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
هيئة التنسيق للمنظمات تدعو الى وقف قتل الأطفال والمواطنين الأبرياء في اليمن
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف العاصمة صنعاء بست غارات
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على محافظة عمران
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
38 شهيداً وجريحاً استهدفهم طيران العدوان والمرتزقة خلال الساعات الماضية
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على الحديدة
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
