11 US-Saudi air strikes hit Saada [20/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec 20 (Saba) – The US-Saudi warplanes waged 11 strikes on different areas of Saada province overnight, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strikes hit the several areas of the district of Baqim, Ghamar, Razih and al-Dhaher in the province.



Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery shelling targeted Al-Sheikh and Moqna'a areas of Ghamar and Monabah districts in the same province, causing heavy damage to properties of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba