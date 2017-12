US-Saudi warplanes hit Capital Sanaa [20/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 20 (Saba) – The US-Saudi fighter jets waged on Wednesday morning six strikes on the capital of Sanaa, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit the building of parliament in 60 St in west of the capital and food stores in al-Thawrah district, the official added.





AA

Saba