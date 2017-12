15 citizens killed in US-Saudi air strikes on Shabwah [20/ديسمبر/2017]



SHABWAH, Dec 20 (Saba) – A total of 15 citizens, including women and children were killed when the US-Saudi combat jets waged a strike on their house in Beihan district of Shabwah province, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strike hit the house in Abih area in the district.





AA

Saba