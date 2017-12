7 citizens killed in Saudi airstrike on Hodeida [20/ديسمبر/2017]



HODEIDA ,Dec 20 (Saba) – Seven citizens were killed and others wounded when the US-Saudi aggression coalition launched a strike on a citizen's car in Bait al-Faqih district of Hodeida province , a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strike hit the car in al-Jah area in the district, the official added





Amal



Saba