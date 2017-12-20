Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [20/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 20 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular forces waged an artillery shelling on their gatherings in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit the mercenaries in al-Dhabab area in the province.



The popular forces-backed the army units also attacked sites of the mercenaries in north of Yekhtel area of Mocha district and foiled their infiltration's attempt towards Magbanah district in the same province, killing 16 mercenaries, wounding others and bombed three military vehicles in the operation.



Separately, the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt of the mercenaries to infiltrate towards al-Hawaitah village in Yekhtel area in the same province killing several of the mercenaries and destroyed a military vehicle, the official added.





AA

Saba