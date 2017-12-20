Artillery shells gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Asir [20/ديسمبر/2017]



ASIR, Dec 20 (Saba) – The artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit the soldiers in the military sites of al-Hajar camp, al-Khazan hilltop and Alib crossing point.



Meanwhile, the sniper units of the army popular forces killed two Saudi-paid mercenaries in Alib crossing point in the same province, the official said.





AA

Saba