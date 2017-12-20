ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 20 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:25:38ص
بركان تو اتش يستهدف الرياض والمدفعية تدك مواقع العدو مرتزقته
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية صاروخا بالستيا نوع بركان تو اتش على قصر اليمامة في الرياض ،فيما دكت المدفعية مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر كبيرة في الرواح والعتاد .
الأمم المتحدة تصوت لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقريرالمصير
صوتت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمس​ بالأغلبية لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقرير المصير.
اجتماع لقيادة مصلحة الجمارك برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية
عقد بمصلحة الجمارك اليوم اجتماع موسع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشئون الاقتصادية الدكتور حسين المقبولي وبحضور وزير المالية الدكتور صالح شعبان والقائم بأعمال رئيس مصلحة الجمارك يحيى الأسطى وقيادة المصلحة.
أتلتيكو مدريد يشكو برشلونة للفيفا بسبب جريزمان
كشفت صحيفة "ماركا" الإسبانية امس أن نادي أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني لكرة القدم قرر تقديم شكوى ضد نظيره برشلونة أمام الاتحاد الدولي للعبة "فيفا" بسبب اتصالات النادي الكتالوني باللاعب الفرنسي أنطوان جريزمان تمهيدا للتعاقد معه.
آخر الأخبار:
عملية عسكرية للجيش واللجان على مواقع المرتزقة بمحافظة الضالع
مقتل 12 سائحا وإصابة 18 آخرين جراء انقلاب حافلة في المكسيك
طيران العدوان يستهدف العاصمة صنعاء بست غارات
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في عملية عسكرية بالجوف
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery shells gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Asir
[20/ديسمبر/2017]

ASIR, Dec 20 (Saba) – The artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The shelling hit the soldiers in the military sites of al-Hajar camp, al-Khazan hilltop and Alib crossing point.

Meanwhile, the sniper units of the army popular forces killed two Saudi-paid mercenaries in Alib crossing point in the same province, the official said.


AA
Saba
