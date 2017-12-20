|
Army hits gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jizan
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
JIZAN, Dec 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an artillery shelling on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries Saudi military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.
The shelling hit the groups in the military sites of al-Ramadah and Jahfan in Jizan.
Moreover, the artillery shelling targeted other mercenary gatherings in Medi desert.
Meanwhile, the popular forces-backed the army units bombed two military trucks in al-Talah,S alah sites in Najran province, the official added.
Saba