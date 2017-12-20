Army hits gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jizan [20/ديسمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Dec 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an artillery shelling on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries Saudi military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit the groups in the military sites of al-Ramadah and Jahfan in Jizan.



Moreover, the artillery shelling targeted other mercenary gatherings in Medi desert.



Meanwhile, the popular forces-backed the army units bombed two military trucks in al-Talah,S alah sites in Najran province, the official added.





AA

Saba