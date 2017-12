Saudi-paid mercenaries target civilians' houses in Mareb [19/ديسمبر/2017] MAREB, Dec. 19 ( Saba) – The Saudi-paid mercenaries on Tuesday targeted heavily civilians' houses in Harib-al-Qaramish district in Mareb province.



A local official told Saba that the artillery shelling by the paid-mercenaries caused huge damage to civilians' houses and the farms in the district.



HA