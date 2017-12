Aggression warplanes launch raids on Jawf [19/ديسمبر/2017]

JAWF, Dec. 19 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Tuesday launched six raids on different areas in the district of Khab and al-Sha'af in Jawf province.



A local official in the province told Saba that the aggression warplanes targeted different areas in the district with six raids, causing huge damage to the property of the civilians.



