Ballistic missile hits the royal palace of Yamamah in Riyada [19/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 19 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile, Burkan, 2H, at the royal palace in the capital, Riyadh, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



Yemen missile force confirmed that the Royal Palace of Yamamah was the target during a meeting of Saudi senior official .



