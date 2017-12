8 citizens killed in US-Saudi air strikes on Shabwah [19/ديسمبر/2017]



SHABWAH, Dec 19 (Saba) – Eight citizens were killed when the US-Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on their car in Beihan district of Shabwah province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The strike hit the car on the main road in Qarin area in the district.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi combat jets launched 15 strikes on various areas in the districts of Beihan and Aqabah al-Qanda earlier, the official added.



AA

Saba