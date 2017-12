US-Saudi aggression warplanes attack Marib [19/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec 19 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets waged four strikes upon Serwah district of Marib province overnight, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The strikes hit various areas in the district, causing heavy damage to properties of the citizens, the official said.





AA

Saba