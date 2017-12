Aggression wages 3 airstrikes on Saada [18/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 18 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression collation's warplanes launched three airstrikes on Baqem and Dhaher districts of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The airstrikes hit Mafraqat Baqem area and Mandaba area of Baqem district, and Malahedh area in Dhaher district.



The official added that one of the airstrikes targeted a civilian’s car at Mafraqat Baqem.





Sameera H.-zak

