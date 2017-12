Army forces Kill, wound dozens of mercenaries in Nehm [18/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed and wounded dozens of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries in sniper operations in Al Soldan mountains in Nehm district of Marib province on Monday, an official told Saba.



The official also said that an armored vehicle of the enemy forces were bombed and its crew members were killed during the clashes in the same area.





Sameera H.-zak

