Army forces attack enemy Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [18/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday conducted a unique military operation against Saudi-paid aggression coalition mercenaries' sites in Tabat al Matar area of Serwah district in Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The operation inflicted heavy losses upon the enemies and their military equipment.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba