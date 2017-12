Missile force fires ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [18/ديسمبر/2017]

JAWF, Dec 18 (Saba) – The Missile Force of the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile, Zelzal, on mercenaries' site of Saudi aggression near Al Slan camp in Al Maslop district of Jawf province on Monday, a military official told Saba.



The missile hit the target accurately and killed scores of the enemies.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba