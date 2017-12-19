Army attacks Saudi enemy, mercenaries in Najran [18/ديسمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Dec 18 (Saba) - The rocket and artillery forces of the army and popular committees targeted a number of gatherings and sites of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and their mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The army and popular committees fired rockets and artillery on the enemy forces in the border sites of Makhroq, Nahoqa,Sudais, Shabaka and Gharamel, inflicting direct casualties.



The official said the rocket and artillery forces also carried out a number of Katyusha rockets and artillery shells on Raqabat Selh and Abasah sites, as well as on Khadhra border crossing.



Meanwhile, the US-saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on the site of Shabaka amid continuing flying over the region, the official added.







Sameera H.-zak

Saba