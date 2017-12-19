ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 19 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:07:24م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي عدد من قيادات تنظيم التصحيح
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم قيادات تنظيم التصحيح .
إدانة فلسطينية لاستخدام "الفيتو" الأميركي ضد مشروع قرار القدس
أدانت فصائل العمل الوطني الفلسطيني، وفعاليات المجتمع المحلي، استخدام الولايات المتحدة الأميركية "الفيتو" ضد مشروع قرار تقدمت به مصر في مجلس الأمن لرفض وإبطال إعلان الرئيس الأميركي ترمب الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة للكيان الإسرائيلي ونقل سفارة بلاده إليها.
ارتفاع اسعار الذهب في نطاق ضيق مع قوة الدولار
ارتفعت اسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين وتعرض لضغوط بفعل قوة الدولار بعدما اقتربت خطة إصلاح النظام الضريبي في الولايات المتحدة خطوة أخرى من إقرارها.
إتحاد (الفيفا) يوقف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو 90 يوماً
ررت لجنة القيم في الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة بشكل مبدئي إيقاف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو لمدة 90 يوماً.
آخر الأخبار:
القوة الصاروخية: ما بعد صمود ألف يوم مرحلةٌ مغايرة لما قبل
محافظة عمران والمكتب التنفيذي تنعي مدير مكتب الصحة
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
قصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان يستهدف منازل المواطنين في حريب القراميش
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi enemy, mercenaries in Najran
[18/ديسمبر/2017]
NAJRAN, Dec 18 (Saba) - The rocket and artillery forces of the army and popular committees targeted a number of gatherings and sites of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and their mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The army and popular committees fired rockets and artillery on the enemy forces in the border sites of Makhroq, Nahoqa,Sudais, Shabaka and Gharamel, inflicting direct casualties.

The official said the rocket and artillery forces also carried out a number of Katyusha rockets and artillery shells on Raqabat Selh and Abasah sites, as well as on Khadhra border crossing.

Meanwhile, the US-saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on the site of Shabaka amid continuing flying over the region, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[19/ديسمبر/2017]
قصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان يستهدف منازل المواطنين في حريب القراميش
[19/ديسمبر/2017]
مسيرة جماهيرية حاشدة بمحافظة الحديدة بمرور ألف يوم من الصمود
[19/ديسمبر/2017]
فعالية بمرور ألف يوم من الصمود في مواجهة العدوان بصنعاء
[19/ديسمبر/2017]
مسيرة حاشدة بمحافظة صعدة تحت شعار 1000 يوم من العدوان والصمود
[19/ديسمبر/2017]
