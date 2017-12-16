Ministry of Human Rights condemns the massacre aggression against civilians in Hodeidah [16/ديسمبر/2017]

SABA, Dec 16 (Saba)- Human Rights Ministry condemned the horrific crime committed by the Saudi American Air Aviation in the village of al-Khawakeh in Hodeidah province, which led to the death of more than 20 citizens, including a whole family.



In a statement received by the Yemen News Agency (Saba), the ministry called on the international community, the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner for Human Rights to carry out their legal, humanitarian and moral duties to stop the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition aggression.



The ministry renewed the call of the international community and international and non-international human rights organizations to press pressure for the formation of independent and impartial international committees to investigate the violations and crimes committed by the countries of the aggression against the Yemeni people.



The statement also referred to the Ministry's appeal and the many statements made by the appeal to the international community to carry out its humanitarian duty, in addition to appealing to the international and human rights organizations to raise their voice and the principles of humanitarian law and implement it in practice by stopping the continuous aggression against Yemen since 26 March 2015.



The statement pointed out that the silence of the international community on these violations and the humanitarian and illegal crimes against the Yemeni people encouraged the coalition of aggression to continue committing crimes and serious violations against the Yemeni people and their capabilities and properties.



TN



SABA