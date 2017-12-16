ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:33:30م
قرار جمهوري بتعيين وزيرا للاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (95) لسنة 2017م بتعيين المهندس مسفر عبدالله صالح النمير وزيرا للاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات.
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يقمع مسيرة فلسطينية في بيت لحم
قمعت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم، مسيرة خرجت في بيت لحم، بالضفة الغربية المحتلة تندد بإعلان ترمب الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة لإسرائيل واحياء لذكرى انطلاق الجبهة الشعبية.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1027 ) بقيمة 107 مليارات و518 مليوناً و320 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
إتحاد (الفيفا) يوقف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو 90 يوماً
ررت لجنة القيم في الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة بشكل مبدئي إيقاف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو لمدة 90 يوماً.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية بلاد الروس
روسيا تصف الوضع الكوري بالخطير للغاية
مصرع ثلاثة اشخاص جراء عاصفة ضربت الفلبين
محافظ حجة يناقش مع نائب وزير التعليم العالي إحتياجات جامعة حجة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Ministry of Human Rights condemns the massacre aggression against civilians in Hodeidah
[16/ديسمبر/2017]
SABA, Dec 16 (Saba)- Human Rights Ministry condemned the horrific crime committed by the Saudi American Air Aviation in the village of al-Khawakeh in Hodeidah province, which led to the death of more than 20 citizens, including a whole family.

In a statement received by the Yemen News Agency (Saba), the ministry called on the international community, the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner for Human Rights to carry out their legal, humanitarian and moral duties to stop the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition aggression.

The ministry renewed the call of the international community and international and non-international human rights organizations to press pressure for the formation of independent and impartial international committees to investigate the violations and crimes committed by the countries of the aggression against the Yemeni people.

The statement also referred to the Ministry's appeal and the many statements made by the appeal to the international community to carry out its humanitarian duty, in addition to appealing to the international and human rights organizations to raise their voice and the principles of humanitarian law and implement it in practice by stopping the continuous aggression against Yemen since 26 March 2015.

The statement pointed out that the silence of the international community on these violations and the humanitarian and illegal crimes against the Yemeni people encouraged the coalition of aggression to continue committing crimes and serious violations against the Yemeni people and their capabilities and properties.

TN

SABA
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية بلاد الروس
[16/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[16/ديسمبر/2017]
54 شهيداً و 19 جريحاً حصيلة جرائم العدوان يوم أمس
[16/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد أكثر من 20 مواطنا في مجزرة وحشية لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[16/ديسمبر/2017]
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا جريمة العدوان في منبه بصعدة إلى 27 شهيداً وجريحا
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by