آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:05:39م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة إب
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء، الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة إب بحضور المحافظ عبدالواحد صلاح وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله حسين العزي.
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يقمع مسيرة فلسطينية في بيت لحم
قمعت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم، مسيرة خرجت في بيت لحم، بالضفة الغربية المحتلة تندد بإعلان ترمب الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة لإسرائيل واحياء لذكرى انطلاق الجبهة الشعبية.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1027 ) بقيمة 107 مليارات و518 مليوناً و320 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
إتحاد (الفيفا) يوقف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو 90 يوماً
ررت لجنة القيم في الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة بشكل مبدئي إيقاف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو لمدة 90 يوماً.
President Al-Samad and Minister of Agriculture discuss work performance in agricultural sector
[16/ديسمبر/2017] SABA, Dec 16 (Saba)- President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Samad discussed today with Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Ghazi Ahmed Ali Mohsen the work performance at the ministry's sectors, the difficulties it faces and the requirements needed to overcome the challenges in the agricultural sector.





The meeting reviewed the plans and programs carried out by the ministry during the current year and the most important difficulties and ways to solve them, within the framework of the directions of the government to increase the agricultural sector production of crops.





The meeting also discussed the ministry 2018 plan and future development plans of the agricultural sector that aim to ensure food security in the country particularly within continuation of aggression and the unjust siege.








The president stressed on the need for coordination between the ministry and the concerned authorities to address the problems of farmers and improve the level of agricultural and water services provided to them.





He also urged the ministry to pay attention to the requirements of farmers and implement awareness and guidance programs among them and implement programs and activities for the provision of improved seeds to enhance and improve agricultural production in various governorates.





TN



SABA
