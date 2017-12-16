Over 20 citizens killed in US-Saudi airstrikes on Hodeida [16/ديسمبر/2017]



HODEIDA, Dec. 16 (Saba) – More than 20 citizens, mostly women and children, were killed in airstrikes carried out by US-Saudi aggression warplanes on a village in al-Khokha district of Hodeida province, a local official told Saba on Saturday.



The official made it clear that the aggression air force waged a series of raids Friday evening on al-Mazarea’h village in al-Khokha district, which led to the killing of over 20 civilians, including the family of the citizen Abdullah Marboa.



The official condemned this brutal massacre, stressing that it is a war crime.



BA



Saba