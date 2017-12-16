ballistic missile hits Saudi army’s command center in south Jizan [16/ديسمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Dec. 16 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile of Qaher-M2 type on the command and control center of the Saudi army in south of Jizan, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official confirmed that the missile hit its target accurately and left big losses.



This missile attack was in retaliation for the continuation of Saudi aggression crimes and its massacres against Yemeni people since nearly three years, the official added.



Saba