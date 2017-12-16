ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:05:39م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة إب
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء، الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة إب بحضور المحافظ عبدالواحد صلاح وعضو المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله حسين العزي.
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يقمع مسيرة فلسطينية في بيت لحم
قمعت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم، مسيرة خرجت في بيت لحم، بالضفة الغربية المحتلة تندد بإعلان ترمب الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة لإسرائيل واحياء لذكرى انطلاق الجبهة الشعبية.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1027 ) بقيمة 107 مليارات و518 مليوناً و320 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
إتحاد (الفيفا) يوقف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو 90 يوماً
ررت لجنة القيم في الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة بشكل مبدئي إيقاف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو لمدة 90 يوماً.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
ballistic missile hits Saudi army’s command center in south Jizan
[16/ديسمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Dec. 16 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile of Qaher-M2 type on the command and control center of the Saudi army in south of Jizan, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The official confirmed that the missile hit its target accurately and left big losses.

This missile attack was in retaliation for the continuation of Saudi aggression crimes and its massacres against Yemeni people since nearly three years, the official added.

BA

Saba
