Army inflicts heavy losses upon mercenaries in Nehm front line [16/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 16 (Saba) - The army and popular committees carried out an offensive late on Friday against the US-backed Saudi-paid aggression coalition mercenaries in Nehm front line of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The attack hit the enemy in the sites of Tabab al-Safinh area and Oqran region.



The attack caused deadly casualties upon the enemy, said the official.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba