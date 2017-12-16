ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:08:40ص
حقوق الإنسان: استهداف العدوان للأسواق انتهاك جسيم للقانون الدولي الإنساني
أدانت وزارة حقوق الإنسان جريمتي طيران تحالف العدوان في سوقين بمنطقة آل الشيخ مديرية منبه في محافظة صعدة والنجيبة بمحافظة تعز و راح ضحيتهما عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
موسكو: نرفض ذرائع واشنطن بشأن بقاء قواتها في سورية
أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف أنه لن تجري إعادة جميع العسكريين الروس من سورية، مشيرا إلى بقاء قاعدتي حميميم وطرطوس.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1027 ) بقيمة 107 مليارات و518 مليوناً و320 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
إتحاد (الفيفا) يوقف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو 90 يوماً
ررت لجنة القيم في الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة بشكل مبدئي إيقاف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو لمدة 90 يوماً.
آخر الأخبار:
استشهاد أكثر من 20 مواطنا في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
قنص سبعة مرتزقة في مديرية صرواح بمأرب
لجنة شئون الأسرى تعلن أسماء ضحايا قصف طيران العدوان على مبنى الأسرى (مرفق كشوفات الأسماء)
مصرع وجرح عدد من الجنود السعوديين في عملية هجومية على مجازة بعسير
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
MARIB, Dec 15 (Saba) The army and popular committees carried out a special operation on the sites of mercenaries of the Saudi aggression at Tabat al-Matar of the Serwah district in Marib province, Military source told Saba on Friday.

The source said tens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the attacks.

The units of the army and popular committees also carried out attacks on the mercenaries in Alkhade Tabab and inflicted heavy losses upon them.

Sameera H.-zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد أكثر من 20 مواطنا في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[16/ديسمبر/2017]
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا جريمة العدوان في منبه بصعدة إلى 27 شهيداً وجريحا
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
حقوق الإنسان: استهداف العدوان للأسواق انتهاك جسيم للقانون الدولي الإنساني
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن عشر غارات على صعدة وعسير وجيزان
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بحجة
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
