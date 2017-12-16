Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [15/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 15 (Saba) The army and popular committees carried out a special operation on the sites of mercenaries of the Saudi aggression at Tabat al-Matar of the Serwah district in Marib province, Military source told Saba on Friday.



The source said tens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the attacks.



The units of the army and popular committees also carried out attacks on the mercenaries in Alkhade Tabab and inflicted heavy losses upon them.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba