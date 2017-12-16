US-Saudi air strikes kill 2 women in.Saada [15/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec 15 (Saba) The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes Killed two women and destroyed mosque in two air strikes on Gamr and Dhaher districts of Saada province, a security source told saba on Friday.



The security source said the warplanes launched one raid to Walbah area on Al-Dhaher district and killed two women and caused many damages in people's properties,



He added that one raid hit the mosque in Gamr district and distroied it.



The local source strongly condemned the air attacks on the civilians and mosque as Yemen always stresses that such war crimes will not pass without punishment.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba