آخر تحديث: السبت، 16 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:08:40ص
حقوق الإنسان: استهداف العدوان للأسواق انتهاك جسيم للقانون الدولي الإنساني
أدانت وزارة حقوق الإنسان جريمتي طيران تحالف العدوان في سوقين بمنطقة آل الشيخ مديرية منبه في محافظة صعدة والنجيبة بمحافظة تعز و راح ضحيتهما عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
موسكو: نرفض ذرائع واشنطن بشأن بقاء قواتها في سورية
أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف أنه لن تجري إعادة جميع العسكريين الروس من سورية، مشيرا إلى بقاء قاعدتي حميميم وطرطوس.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1027 ) بقيمة 107 مليارات و518 مليوناً و320 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
إتحاد (الفيفا) يوقف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو 90 يوماً
ررت لجنة القيم في الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة بشكل مبدئي إيقاف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو لمدة 90 يوماً.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi air strikes kill 2 women in.Saada
[15/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 15 (Saba) The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes Killed two women and destroyed mosque in two air strikes on Gamr and Dhaher districts of Saada province, a security source told saba on Friday.

The security source said the warplanes launched one raid to Walbah area on Al-Dhaher district and killed two women and caused many damages in people's properties,

He added that one raid hit the mosque in Gamr district and distroied it.

The local source strongly condemned the air attacks on the civilians and mosque as Yemen always stresses that such war crimes will not pass without punishment.

Sameera H.-zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد أكثر من 20 مواطنا في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[16/ديسمبر/2017]
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا جريمة العدوان في منبه بصعدة إلى 27 شهيداً وجريحا
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
حقوق الإنسان: استهداف العدوان للأسواق انتهاك جسيم للقانون الدولي الإنساني
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن عشر غارات على صعدة وعسير وجيزان
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بحجة
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
