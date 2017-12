Army attacks mercenary sites in Marib [15/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 15 (Saba) - The army and the Popular Committees targeted Suadi-paid aggression mercenaries positions in Tabab alQadhi at Serawah district in Marib province, a military source told Saba on Friday.



The source said that a number of mercenaries were killed and wounded in an attack by the army and the Popular Committees on their positions in Tabab alQadhi at eastern suburb of Serawah district.



Sameera H.-zak

