آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 15 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:06:21م
حقوق الإنسان: استهداف العدوان للأسواق انتهاك جسيم للقانون الدولي الإنساني
أدانت وزارة حقوق الإنسان جريمتي طيران تحالف العدوان في سوقين بمنطقة آل الشيخ مديرية منبه في محافظة صعدة والنجيبة بمحافظة تعز و راح ضحيتهما عشرات الشهداء والجرحى.
موسكو: نرفض ذرائع واشنطن بشأن بقاء قواتها في سورية
أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف أنه لن تجري إعادة جميع العسكريين الروس من سورية، مشيرا إلى بقاء قاعدتي حميميم وطرطوس.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1027 ) بقيمة 107 مليارات و518 مليوناً و320 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
إتحاد (الفيفا) يوقف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو 90 يوماً
ررت لجنة القيم في الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة بشكل مبدئي إيقاف رئيس الاتحاد البرازيلي ماركو بولو ديل نيرو لمدة 90 يوماً.
لجنة شئون الأسرى تعلن أسماء ضحايا قصف طيران العدوان على مبنى الأسرى (مرفق كشوفات الأسماء)
مصرع وجرح عدد من الجنود السعوديين في عملية هجومية على مجازة بعسير
مصرع وإصابة 70 مرتزقاً بمديريتي عسيلان وبيحان في شبوة
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا جريمة العدوان في منبه بصعدة إلى 27 شهيداً وجريحا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Over 50 aggressive airstrikes kill 23 civilians in Taiz and Saada
[15/ديسمبر/2017]
SANA'A, Dec. 15 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi warplane launched more than 50 raids on a number of provinces in the country, killing 23 people during the past few hours, a military source told Saba on Friday.

The source said that 12 citizens were killed during the air raids om Taiz province that targeted the bridge between Burh and Wahis and neighboring areas.

He added the air raids also lunched four airstrikes east of a Mwazaa in Taiz governorate also, in which one of the airstrikes targeted a citizen's car.

The source said that eight citizens, including two women, a child and three paramedics were killed by the airstrikes on the area of ​​Shoumiyah in Ghomr in Saada province, and killed three citizens on the highway in Qad square of Razih district after three aggressive airstrikes.

The military source pointed out that the US-Saudi aggression coalition airstrike launched four raids on Sowar earea, Razih district and an airstrike on Baqem district and 16 raids on Khalika earea of Kataf district, while Apache plane targeted the same area with 40 rockets.

The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes also lunched eight airstrickes on different area of Nehm district on Sanaa governorate, and a raid on Bahra in Sarwah district in Marib province, and also launched eight raids on Harad and Midi district in Hajjah province.

The source pointed out that The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched five raids on Hamda village in Jizan, and the Apache fired 12 rockets at Al-Huraira.

Sameera-zak
Saba
