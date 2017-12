US-Saudi aggression warplanes wage 6 airstrikes on Marib [15/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec 15 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi wareplane launched six airstrikes overnight on Sarwah district of Marib province.



A security official told Saba on Friday that the airstrikes hit Al mkhdrah area, Bahrah mount and east Sarwah market.



The official pointed out that the mercenaries of the aggression bombed houses and farms of citizens with artillery shells.



Sameera-zak

Saba