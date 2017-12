Hostile warplanes hit house in Hodaida [13/ديسمبر/2017] HODAIDA, Dec. 13 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Wednesday an air raid on the district of Bait al-Faqih in Hodaida province.



A local official told Saba that the hostile warplanes targeted a house in the district.



