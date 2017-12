Two citizens killed, six injured in Saudi airstrike on Saada [13/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec. 13 (Saba) – At least two citizens were killed and six others wounded when an airstrike by the Saudi aggression warplanes targeted a car of a citizen in Saada province on Wednesday.



A security official told Saba that the aggressive raid targeted the citizen’s car on the road between Qutaber district and Munabeh district.



BA



Saba