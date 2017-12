Two aggressive raids hit Serwah district in Marib [13/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 13 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Wednesday two air strikes on Serwah district of Marib.



A security official told Saba that the two hostile raids targeted areas east of Sarawah.



The official pointed out that the mercenaries of the aggression bombed houses and farms of citizens with artillery shells.



