Saudi aggressive airstrike destroys house in Saada [13/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec. 13 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggressive airstrikes destroyed a citizen’s house in Saqain district of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.



The aggression warplanes launched a raid on the house in Bani Bahr area in Saqain district, which led to destroying it and killing livestock, the official made it clear.



He added that the enemy aircrafts also waged a raid on Sewar al-Asfal in the border district of Razih.



BA



Saba