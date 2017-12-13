ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:01:25م
قرار جمهوري بتعيين وزيرا للداخلية
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (94) لسنة 2017م بتعيين العميد عبدالحكيم احمد الماوري وزيراً للداخلية ويرقى إلى رتبة لواء.
4 شهداء فلسطينيين و1778 إصابة برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ قرار ترامب
بلغت حصيلة الشهداء والإصابات في كافة محافظات فلسطين ، عقب قرار الرئيس الأميركي ترامب بشأن القدس، منذ السابع من الشهر الجاري، وحتى مساء يوم أمس الاثنين، 4 شهداء، و1778 إصابة.
رئيس الوزراء يشارك في الندوة الدولية لإدارة المخلفات الصلبة والفرص الإستثمارية
أكد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، أن إدارة المخلفات الصلبة والإستثمار فيها من العوامل الهامة لحماية البيئة وتحقيق الفوائد المتبادلة للدولة والمواطن والقطاع الخاص.
الجمعة المقبلة المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره العُماني استعداداً لخليجي23
يخوض المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم الجمعة القادمة مباراة ودية مع نظيره العُماني في العاصمة مسقط ضمن إستعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في دورة كأس الخليج "خليجي23 " التي تحتضنها الكويت خلال الفترة 22 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 5 يناير القادم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggressive airstrike destroys house in Saada
[13/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec. 13 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggressive airstrikes destroyed a citizen’s house in Saqain district of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on the house in Bani Bahr area in Saqain district, which led to destroying it and killing livestock, the official made it clear.

He added that the enemy aircrafts also waged a raid on Sewar al-Asfal in the border district of Razih.

BA

Saba
استشهاد وإصابة ثمانية مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بصعدة
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد 11 مواطنا بغارة طيران العدوان استهدفت سيارة بتعز
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 74 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
