Two Saudi soldiers shot dead in Najran [13/ديسمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Dec. 13 (Saba) – The sniper unit of the army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers at Al-Shorfa site in Najran, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official pointed out that the sniper unit daily caused casualties in the ranks of the Saudi enemy and its mercenaries .



