FM, UN Humanitarian Coordinator discuss cooperation aspects [13/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 13 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf discussed on Wednesday with the United Nations’ Resident Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Jimmy McGoldrick, aspects of cooperation and coordination with the United Nations offices and programs operating in Yemen.



The meeting touched on the humanitarian efforts of the United Nations offices and programs working in the country.



The meeting also discussed the arrangements for the visit of the United Nations delegation for political affairs to Yemen during the coming period.



Minister Sharaf stressed keenness to achieve a just and honorable peace for the Yemeni people.



For his part, McGoldrick affirmed the commitment of the United Nations programs and organizations to their humanitarian tasks towards the Yemeni people during this critical period in Yemen.



BA



Saba