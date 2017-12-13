ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:15:03م
طيران العدوان يشن 74 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 74 غارة على عدة محافظات خلال الساعات الماضية أسفرت عن سقوط تسعة شهداء وجرحى من المواطنين وتدمير للممتلكات العامة والخاصة .
4 شهداء فلسطينيين و1778 إصابة برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ قرار ترامب
بلغت حصيلة الشهداء والإصابات في كافة محافظات فلسطين ، عقب قرار الرئيس الأميركي ترامب بشأن القدس، منذ السابع من الشهر الجاري، وحتى مساء يوم أمس الاثنين، 4 شهداء، و1778 إصابة.
رئيس الوزراء يشارك في الندوة الدولية لإدارة المخلفات الصلبة والفرص الإستثمارية
أكد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، أن إدارة المخلفات الصلبة والإستثمار فيها من العوامل الهامة لحماية البيئة وتحقيق الفوائد المتبادلة للدولة والمواطن والقطاع الخاص.
الجمعة المقبلة المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره العُماني استعداداً لخليجي23
يخوض المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم الجمعة القادمة مباراة ودية مع نظيره العُماني في العاصمة مسقط ضمن إستعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في دورة كأس الخليج "خليجي23 " التي تحتضنها الكويت خلال الفترة 22 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 5 يناير القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يدمر منزلاً في ساقين بصعدة
قنص جنديين سعوديين في الشرفة بنجران
مناقشة عمل آلية عمل المكاتب التنفيذية بصعدة
وزير الخارجية يلتقي منسق الشئون الإنسانية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
11 civilians killed in US– Saudi airstrike on road in Taiz
[13/ديسمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Dec 13 (Saba) – A total of 11 citizens were killed overnight when a US-Saudi aggression warplane targeted a car travelling on a regular road in southern province of Taiz, a local source told Saba on Wednesday.

The air strike hit the car in Kam area, Maqbana directorate.

The local source strongly condemned the air attack on the civilians as Yemen always stresses that such war crimes will not pass without punishment.


Sameera H./zak
Saba
