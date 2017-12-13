11 civilians killed in US– Saudi airstrike on road in Taiz [13/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 13 (Saba) – A total of 11 citizens were killed overnight when a US-Saudi aggression warplane targeted a car travelling on a regular road in southern province of Taiz, a local source told Saba on Wednesday.



The air strike hit the car in Kam area, Maqbana directorate.



The local source strongly condemned the air attack on the civilians as Yemen always stresses that such war crimes will not pass without punishment.





