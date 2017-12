4 civilians injured in US-Saudi airstrike on road in Saada [13/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec 13 (Saba) - Four citizens were injured on Wednesday morning by the US-Saudi aggression coalition airstrike on a public road in the area of Farwa in Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The victims were targeted while travelling in a car on the highway.



Yemen condemns the continuing aggression on the Yemeni people and infrastructure in flagrant violation of international laws.





Nashwa/zak