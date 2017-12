6 Saudi-paid mercenaries gunned down [13/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec 13 (Saba) – The sniper unit of the army and popular forces gunned down six Saudi-paid mercenaries in several areas of Marib and Jawf provinces, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Four of the enemy mercenaries were shot dead in Serwah district of Marib, while the others were killed in the districts of Ghail and Masloub of Jawf.



