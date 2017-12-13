1st LD: 92 prisoners killed, injured in fresh US-Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa [13/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 13 (Saba) – At least 92 prisoners were killed and injured when the US-Saudi coalition warplanes hit a police prison in downtown the capital Sanaa early on Wednesday, police officials and medics told Saba.



The enemy warplanes launched more than seven airstrikes on the prison of the Criminal Investigation Unit in the densely populated neighborhood of Shaoub in the centre of the old city of Sanaa.





Sameera/Zak

saba