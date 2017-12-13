ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 13 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:37:43ص
طيران العدوان يشن 74 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 74 غارة على عدة محافظات خلال الساعات الماضية أسفرت عن سقوط تسعة شهداء وجرحى من المواطنين وتدمير للممتلكات العامة والخاصة .
4 شهداء فلسطينيين و1778 إصابة برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي منذ قرار ترامب
بلغت حصيلة الشهداء والإصابات في كافة محافظات فلسطين ، عقب قرار الرئيس الأميركي ترامب بشأن القدس، منذ السابع من الشهر الجاري، وحتى مساء يوم أمس الاثنين، 4 شهداء، و1778 إصابة.
رئيس الوزراء يشارك في الندوة الدولية لإدارة المخلفات الصلبة والفرص الإستثمارية
أكد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، أن إدارة المخلفات الصلبة والإستثمار فيها من العوامل الهامة لحماية البيئة وتحقيق الفوائد المتبادلة للدولة والمواطن والقطاع الخاص.
الجمعة المقبلة المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره العُماني استعداداً لخليجي23
يخوض المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم الجمعة القادمة مباراة ودية مع نظيره العُماني في العاصمة مسقط ضمن إستعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في دورة كأس الخليج "خليجي23 " التي تحتضنها الكويت خلال الفترة 22 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 5 يناير القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
استشهاد 11 مواطنا بغارة طيران العدوان استهدفت سيارة بتعز
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على الشرطة العسكرية بأمانة العاصمة
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدو خسائر كبيرة
إصابة أربعة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت الخط العام في سحار صعدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
1st LD: 92 prisoners killed, injured in fresh US-Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa
[13/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 13 (Saba) – At least 92 prisoners were killed and injured when the US-Saudi coalition warplanes hit a police prison in downtown the capital Sanaa early on Wednesday, police officials and medics told Saba.

The enemy warplanes launched more than seven airstrikes on the prison of the Criminal Investigation Unit in the densely populated neighborhood of Shaoub in the centre of the old city of Sanaa.


Sameera/Zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 11 مواطنا بغارة طيران العدوان استهدفت سيارة بتعز
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على الشرطة العسكرية بأمانة العاصمة
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 74 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
إصابة أربعة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت الخط العام في سحار صعدة
[13/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مدينة المحويت
[12/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by