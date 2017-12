Urgent: 92 prisoners killed, injured in fresh US-Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa [13/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 13 (Saba) – At least 92 prisoners were killed and injured when the US-Saudi coalition warplanes hit a police prison in downtown the capital Sanaa early on Wednesday, police officials and medics told Saba.



Sameera H./zak

saba