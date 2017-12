Aggression wages raids on Serwah, Mareb [12/ديسمبر/2017] MAREB, Dec. 12 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Tuesday five raids on Serwah district in Mareb province.



A security official told Saba that hostile aggression targeted al-Makhdrah, Hailan and al-Matar areas in the district.



The official added that Saudi-paid mercenaries pounded civilians' houses and their properties in different areas in Serwah, causing huge damage in the area.



HA



