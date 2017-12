Aggression wages nine raids on Sana'a [12/ديسمبر/2017] SANA'A, Dec. 12 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Tuesday waged nine airstrikes on Sanhan and Bani Bahlool district in Sana'a province.



A local official told Saba that the hostile warplanes targeted Raimah Humaid area in the district, causing huge damage to civilians' properties.



