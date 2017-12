US-Saudi aggression hits Sport Hall three times in Hajjah [12/ديسمبر/2017]

HAJJAH, Dec. 12 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched on Tuesday three air raids on Hajjah province.



A local official told Saba that the aggression targeted the Sport Hall with three air strikes in the city of Hajjah, causing huge damage to the Hall.



HA



Saba