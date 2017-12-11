ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:06:39م
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع وزير الخارجية الجوانب المتصلة بعمل المنظمات الدولية
ناقش الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى خلال لقائه اليوم وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف، الجوانب المتصلة بعمل المنظمات الدولية في اليمن في ظل الأوضاع الراهنة التي يمر بها الوطن جراء إستمرار العدوان والحصار.
أمين عام حزب الله: موقف الشعب الفلسطيني مفتاح كل المرحلة التاريخية المقبلة
توجه الامين العام لحزب الله اللبناني السيد حسن نصر الله بالتحية والتقدير للشعب الفلسطيني على حركته التاريخية والسريعة منذ الساعات الاولى ضد قرار الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب باعتبار القدس عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني...
أكثر من 164 مليون ريال إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء خلال نوفمبر الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء من ترسيم السيارات والآليات والبضائع وفوارق البضائع خلال نوفمبر الماضي 164 مليوناً و 499 ألف ريال.
الجمعة المقبلة المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره العُماني استعداداً لخليجي23
يخوض المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم الجمعة القادمة مباراة ودية مع نظيره العُماني في العاصمة مسقط ضمن إستعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في دورة كأس الخليج "خليجي23 " التي تحتضنها الكويت خلال الفترة 22 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 5 يناير القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يعاود شن غاراته على محافظة صعدة
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي على مواقع للجيش السعودي بجيزان ونجران
ستة شهداء بغارة استهدفت المجمع التربوي بمديرية كتاف بصعدة
محافظ إب يلتقي قيادات المؤتمر الشعبي بالمحافظة والمديريات
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Aggression kills six civilians in Sa'ada
[11/ديسمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Dec. 11 (saba) – Six civilians were killed on Monday in a US-Saudi aggression airstrike in the district of Kutaf in Sa'ada province.

A local official said to Saba that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes hit the Educational Complex in the district, killing the six civilians in an initial toll.

The official said the Educational Complex in Kutaf is used to distribute food relief to citizens.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged five airstrikes, targeting two houses, health facility and an agricultural farm in al-Qad, al-Ali and Bani Sayah areas in the border district of Razeh, the official said.

The airstrikes caused huge damage to the areas, the official added.

HA

Saba
