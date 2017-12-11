Aggression kills six civilians in Sa'ada [11/ديسمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Dec. 11 (saba) – Six civilians were killed on Monday in a US-Saudi aggression airstrike in the district of Kutaf in Sa'ada province.



A local official said to Saba that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes hit the Educational Complex in the district, killing the six civilians in an initial toll.



The official said the Educational Complex in Kutaf is used to distribute food relief to citizens.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged five airstrikes, targeting two houses, health facility and an agricultural farm in al-Qad, al-Ali and Bani Sayah areas in the border district of Razeh, the official said.



The airstrikes caused huge damage to the areas, the official added.



