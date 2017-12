Hostile Airstrike kills eight in Taiz [11/ديسمبر/2017] TAIZ, Dec. 11 (Saba) – In an initial toll, eight civilians were killed on Monday in the US-Saudi aggression warplanes air raids in the district of Mocha in Taiz province.



A local official said to Saba that the hostile warplanes targeted a car in al-Majar area in Mocha, killing the eight civilians.



