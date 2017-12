Army kills mercenaries in Taiz [11/ديسمبر/2017] TAIZ, Dec. 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday repelled a move of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mawza'a Junction in Taiz province.



A military official said to Saba that a number of the paid mercenaries were killed or injured in the move.



The official added one of the mercenaries' military vehicle was hit and another was burned by the army and popular forces.



HA



Saba