آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:39:33م
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية تكبد العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية عمليات عسكرية تضمنت مهاجمة مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وإفشال محاولات زحف لهم نتج عنها خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد .
القدس تشهد مواجهات ليلية عنيفة ضد الاحتلال ورفضا لإعلان "ترامب" .. ومواجهات واعتقالات في الخليل
شهدت معظم أحياء وبلدات مدينة القدس المحتلة في ساعات الليلة الماضية مواجهات عنيفة ضد قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، في إطار الاحتجاجات على اعلان الرئيس الاميركي "ترامب" المشؤوم باعتبار القدس عاصمة للكيان الإسرائيلي.
أكثر من 164 مليون ريال إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء خلال نوفمبر الماضي
بلغت إيرادات جمرك رقابة صنعاء من ترسيم السيارات والآليات والبضائع وفوارق البضائع خلال نوفمبر الماضي 164 مليوناً و 499 ألف ريال.
الجمعة المقبلة المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره العُماني استعداداً لخليجي23
يخوض المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم الجمعة القادمة مباراة ودية مع نظيره العُماني في العاصمة مسقط ضمن إستعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في دورة كأس الخليج "خليجي23 " التي تحتضنها الكويت خلال الفترة 22 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 5 يناير القادم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
6 air strikes on homes, health facility in Saada
[11/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 11 (Saba) - US-Saudi aggression coalition launched six air raids on residential homes and a health facility in Saada province early on Monday, a security official told Saba.


Four of the air strikes targeted two houses, a health unit and a farm in the areas of Qad and Al Ali in Razih district, while the others hit Bani Sayah area of the same directorate.

The official condemned the continuation of the aggression coalition in targeting homes of citizens, hospitals and health centers that violates all charters and international humanitarian laws.


Sameera/Zak
saba
