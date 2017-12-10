President, FM reviews national, international developments [10/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 10 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Samad met here on Sunday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf.



In the meeting, they reviewed the developments on the national and international arenas in light of the continuation of the aggression and unjust blockade on Yemen.



The meeting touched upon the foreign policy of Yemen and the role of the Foreign Ministry in this aspect and the communication with the diplomatic missions, as well as the communication at the regional and international levels and humanitarian organizations.



“ We want the political front to be strong and to keep pace with the military fronts’ strength in confronting the aggression on our country,” the president said.



President al-Samad stressed exerting further efforts to enhance the level of diplomatic performance, convey the issue of Yemeni people to the world and reveal the aggression’s crimes and schemes.



BA



Saba