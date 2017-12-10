ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:18:12م
قرار جمهوري بتعيين هلال الصوفي محافظا لحجة
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (92) لسنة 2017م بتعيين هلال عبده علي حسن الصوفي محافظاً لمحافظة حجة.
القدس تشهد مواجهات ليلية عنيفة ضد الاحتلال ورفضا لإعلان "ترامب" .. ومواجهات واعتقالات في الخليل
شهدت معظم أحياء وبلدات مدينة القدس المحتلة في ساعات الليلة الماضية مواجهات عنيفة ضد قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، في إطار الاحتجاجات على اعلان الرئيس الاميركي "ترامب" المشؤوم باعتبار القدس عاصمة للكيان الإسرائيلي.
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفضق مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (3) نقاط وبنسبة (07ر0) في المائة اليوم الأحد، ليغلق عند مستوى (61ر5062) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (09ر5066) نقطة.
الجمعة المقبلة المنتخب الوطني يواجه نظيره العُماني استعداداً لخليجي23
يخوض المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم الجمعة القادمة مباراة ودية مع نظيره العُماني في العاصمة مسقط ضمن إستعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في دورة كأس الخليج "خليجي23 " التي تحتضنها الكويت خلال الفترة 22 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 5 يناير القادم.
آخر الأخبار:
المركز الوطني لنقل الدم يوجه نداء عاجل للتبرع بالدم
تدشين مخيم طبي مجاني لأمراض العيون بمستشفى الثورة العام بالبيضاء
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بحجة
الداخلية تكشف عن وثائق وخطط بأوكار الفتنة لإسقاط العاصمة صنعاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President, FM reviews national, international developments
[10/ديسمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Dec. 10 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Samad met here on Sunday with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf.

In the meeting, they reviewed the developments on the national and international arenas in light of the continuation of the aggression and unjust blockade on Yemen.

The meeting touched upon the foreign policy of Yemen and the role of the Foreign Ministry in this aspect and the communication with the diplomatic missions, as well as the communication at the regional and international levels and humanitarian organizations.

“ We want the political front to be strong and to keep pace with the military fronts’ strength in confronting the aggression on our country,” the president said.

President al-Samad stressed exerting further efforts to enhance the level of diplomatic performance, convey the issue of Yemeni people to the world and reveal the aggression’s crimes and schemes.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بحجة
[10/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف مستشفى حيس بالحديدة بغارتين
[10/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[10/ديسمبر/2017]
19 شهيداً وجريحاً في استهداف طيران العدوان للأسواق والفضائية اليمنية
[10/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على حيس والتحيتا بالحديدة
[09/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by