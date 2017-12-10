President meets sheikhs, dignitaries of Mahweet province [10/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 10 (Saba) – President Saleh al-Samad met here on Sunday a number of sheikhs and public figures of Mahweet province.



The meeting reviewed the situation in Mahweet province and its needs in terms of the services and projects, especially in the current conditions under the continuation of the aggression and blockade, which left catastrophic effects on citizens’ life.



President al-Samad pointed in the meeting to the sedition that took place in Sana’a, which was ended by the cooperation of all with the state’s apparatus.

“Only by faithful men who are loyal to their country and people, the homeland will have capacity for all and be prevailed by justice,” al-Samad said.



He pointed out that security, stability and dignity of any citizen is above all considerations and all actors should work to naturalize the situations and support the local authority’s efforts to provide services to citizens.



“ We want Mahweet province to be that province we know with its strong men and loyalty and to support the fronts of proud and honor to face the aggression and foil its schemes that target Yemen’s land and human,” the president said.



He praised the positions and efforts of the province’s leadership, sheikhs, notables and people in different turns experienced by the homeland.



The sons of Mahweet province confirmed that they will stand unified in the front of countering the aggression and against anyone tries to harm the security, stability and the social peace.



