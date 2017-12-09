Five civilians killed in Saud airstrikes on market in Nehm [09/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 09 (Saba) – At least five citizens were killed and three cars were destroyed as a result of US-Saudi aggression airstrikes targeted Khalaqa market in Nehm district, a local official told Saba on Saturday.



The hostile air raids caused large damage to shops and properties of citizens in the market, the official added.



He pointed out that the aggression warplanes had launched ten raids on different areas of Nehm during the past hours.



Saba