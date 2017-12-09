ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 09 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:43:43م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور.
رئيس الوزراء العراقي يعلن إنتهاء الحرب على تنظيم (داعش) في بلاده
أعلن رئيس الوزراء العراقي حيدر العبادي اليوم السبت انتهاء الحرب على تنظيم (داعش) في بلاده بعد ان سيطرت القوات العراقية على الحدود بين العراق - وسورية بالكامل.
إرتفاع أسعار الذهب الى قرابة الـ 1269 دولار للاوقية
إرتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاربعاء من أدنى مستوى في شهرين في ظل تراجع الدولار بفعل المخاوف المتعلقة بالتقدم في خطة إصلاح ضريبي أمريكية.
دوري أبطال أوروبا..ريال مدريد يفلت من فخ دورتموند بانتصار مقلق
فاز ريال مدريد الإسباني على ضيفه بوروسيا دورتموند الألماني بثلاثية لهدفين في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء امس بملعب "سانتياجو برنابيو" في ختام منافسات المجموعة الثامنة لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
حزب الحرية التنموي: إعلان القدس عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني يهدد الأمن والسلم الدوليين
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقمع مسيرة قبالة اسوار مدينة القدس الشريف
وكيل محافظة حجة يطلع على سير العمل في عدد من المكاتب التنفيذية
مسيرة بالمحويت تندد بإعلان الولايات المتحدة القدس عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Five civilians killed in Saud airstrikes on market in Nehm
[09/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec. 09 (Saba) – At least five citizens were killed and three cars were destroyed as a result of US-Saudi aggression airstrikes targeted Khalaqa market in Nehm district, a local official told Saba on Saturday.

The hostile air raids caused large damage to shops and properties of citizens in the market, the official added.

He pointed out that the aggression warplanes had launched ten raids on different areas of Nehm during the past hours.

BA

Saba
