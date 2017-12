Saudi enemy launches two air raids on Serwah in Marib [09/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 09 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Saturday two raids on the district of Serwah in Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The official added that the aggression’s mercenaries waged artillery shelling on houses and farms of citizens in Serwah, which caused large damage.



BA



Saba