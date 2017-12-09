ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 09 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 06:43:43م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم رئيس حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور.
رئيس الوزراء العراقي يعلن إنتهاء الحرب على تنظيم (داعش) في بلاده
أعلن رئيس الوزراء العراقي حيدر العبادي اليوم السبت انتهاء الحرب على تنظيم (داعش) في بلاده بعد ان سيطرت القوات العراقية على الحدود بين العراق - وسورية بالكامل.
إرتفاع أسعار الذهب الى قرابة الـ 1269 دولار للاوقية
إرتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاربعاء من أدنى مستوى في شهرين في ظل تراجع الدولار بفعل المخاوف المتعلقة بالتقدم في خطة إصلاح ضريبي أمريكية.
دوري أبطال أوروبا..ريال مدريد يفلت من فخ دورتموند بانتصار مقلق
فاز ريال مدريد الإسباني على ضيفه بوروسيا دورتموند الألماني بثلاثية لهدفين في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء امس بملعب "سانتياجو برنابيو" في ختام منافسات المجموعة الثامنة لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
حزب الحرية التنموي: إعلان القدس عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني يهدد الأمن والسلم الدوليين
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقمع مسيرة قبالة اسوار مدينة القدس الشريف
وكيل محافظة حجة يطلع على سير العمل في عدد من المكاتب التنفيذية
مسيرة بالمحويت تندد بإعلان الولايات المتحدة القدس عاصمة للكيان الصهيوني
  Local
President, PM discuss current situation on national scene
[09/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 09 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met on Saturday with Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor.



The meeting discussed the current situation on the national scene in light of the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression and blockade and the massacres and crimes committed against the Yemeni people in various governorates.



The report of the governmental achievements for the current year 2017 was reviewed in the meeting, especially with regard to the living conditions of citizens under the continuing aggression and siege.



It also dealt with the aspects related to the government plan for the coming year 2018.



In the meeting, the President emphasized that the government should do its duty in addressing the existing problems imposed by the aggression and blockade and overcoming the current challenges.



He stressed that the next plan should include measures to improve the living conditions of citizens and economic conditions and enhance performance in various fields.



President Al-Samad pointed to the need to pay attention to the development of revenues and diversification of sources of income, so as to contribute to support the public treasury with revenues that contribute to the implementation of plans and programs.



BA


Saba
