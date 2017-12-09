President, PM discuss current situation on national scene [09/ديسمبر/2017]







SANA’A, Dec. 09 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Samad met on Saturday with Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor.







The meeting discussed the current situation on the national scene in light of the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression and blockade and the massacres and crimes committed against the Yemeni people in various governorates.







The report of the governmental achievements for the current year 2017 was reviewed in the meeting, especially with regard to the living conditions of citizens under the continuing aggression and siege.







It also dealt with the aspects related to the government plan for the coming year 2018.







In the meeting, the President emphasized that the government should do its duty in addressing the existing problems imposed by the aggression and blockade and overcoming the current challenges.







He stressed that the next plan should include measures to improve the living conditions of citizens and economic conditions and enhance performance in various fields.







President Al-Samad pointed to the need to pay attention to the development of revenues and diversification of sources of income, so as to contribute to support the public treasury with revenues that contribute to the implementation of plans and programs.







